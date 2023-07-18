City of Albany bus involved in crash on Palmyra Road, no injuries reported

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A City of Albany bus was involved in a crash at around 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

A City of Albany bus was hit by an SUV on Palmyra Road in front of Phoebe North Campus. A second bus came to pick up the passengers that were on the bus that was hit.

The SUV hit the bus in the front, according to officials. No injuries were reported.

