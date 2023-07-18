Albany veterinarian on how to keep pets safe from rabies after 3 animals tested positive for rabies in Radium Springs area

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany veterinarian wants to make pet owners around the Radium Springs area aware of about three reports of rabies in recent months.

Dr. Fred Freeland, veterinarian at East Albany Animal Clinic, said that to protect your pets they need to be vaccinated.

Freeland said a cat was brought to him that was in neurological distress. However, there was no documented human exposure.

“So, Dougherty County Environmental Health is not enabled to submit that for testing. Unless there’s human exposure or known exposure to a known rabid animal, which neither was true,” Freeland said. “So I reached out to the Tifton lab, the University Georgia Lab in Tifton, and they said we can. So it was submitted, we got a verbal report of a rabies positive. Final written report is not available yet.”

Freeland learned from Dougherty County Animal Control that a raccoon at the Radium Gardens Park area tested positive for rabies.

Freeland currently has a dog in the clinic that was attacked by a fox near the Honeysuckle EMS station. Someone did kill the fox and it tested positive for rabies, according to Freeland.

He did not find any wounds on the dog and does not suspect that it has rabies.

“So rather than euthanize the dog immediately, which is well within the guidelines. I asked them if they’d let me. Keep the dog,” Freeland said.

The woman who brought the dog to him had not vaccinated it, according to Freeland.

“So we’re holding it for a minimum of four months. And then we’ll process it through medical care and hopefully adopt it,” Freeland said.

Freeland says that pet owners should be concerned now that all three animals within a couple of square mile radius tested positive.

In 2021, there were only 11 cases of cats having rabies in Georgia and only one case in Dougherty County, according to Freeland.

“Raccoons of course account for hundreds of positive rabies cases,” Freeland said. " But those are the only ones that are tested. We don’t know how many more untested ones are out there.”

Freeland says the best way to protect your pet is to make sure they are current on their rabies vaccination and that they are microchipped. He says raccoons will come around if you feed your pets outside or keep food outside.

