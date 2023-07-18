2 Sumter Co. men wanted for check forgery

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two Sumter County men wanted for check forgery.

Jesse Patrick Black and Jimmy Floyd Little both have active felony warrants in reference to check forgery, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or see them is asked to call 911 or call or text Investigator Chad Ciani at (229) 815-6721. Anyone who calls in tips will remain anonymous.

