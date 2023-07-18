Ask the Expert
2 Sumter Co. men wanted for check forgery

Jesse Patrick Black (left) and Jimmy Floyd Little (right) have active warrants related to check...
Jesse Patrick Black (left) and Jimmy Floyd Little (right) have active warrants related to check forgery in Sumter County.(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two Sumter County men wanted for check forgery.

Jesse Patrick Black and Jimmy Floyd Little both have active felony warrants in reference to check forgery, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or see them is asked to call 911 or call or text Investigator Chad Ciani at (229) 815-6721. Anyone who calls in tips will remain anonymous.

