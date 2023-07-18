Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

1 injured in Valdosta shooting incident, suspect taken into custody

VPD detectives obtained arrest warrants for felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated...
VPD detectives obtained arrest warrants for felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to an aggravated assault in the 800 block of Ponderosa Drive on July 7 at around 9:30 p.m.

After receiving several 911 calls about a shooting in the area, officers responded and found numerous spent shell casings, along with a vehicle that had damage.

While checking the area, officers received information that a 22-year-old male showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso.

VPD detectives and crime scene personnel responded and conducted an investigation.

Dexter Lekeith Bridges, 19, was identified as being involved in the shooting, according to VPD.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On July 16 at approximately 5 p.m., VPD officers received information about Bridges’ whereabouts.

Officers found Bridges at a store in the 500 block of West Gordon Street. Bridges was taken into custody without incident.

The case is under investigation and charges are pending, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of shooting and kidnapping suspect Cameron Hopkins
Police: Albany man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend after kidnapping, standoff and shooting
Photo from the scene of the reported shooting in Tifton.
1 dead after reported shooting in Tifton
Cameron Hopkins
Bond denied for man accused of kidnapping, killing ex-girlfriend
On July 16, the GBI and Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kadeem Harris, Jr., 34, of Lenox,...
GBI makes 4 arrests in connection to death of Tifton man
Jeremiah Garretson, 39, was identified as the unknown remains that were found in a pond in Cook...
Berrien Co. man identified by GBI as remains found in Cook Co. pond in 2019

Latest News

Freeland is also treating a dog that was attacked by a fox near the Honeysuckle EMS station and...
Albany veterinarian on how to keep pets safe from rabies after 3 animals tested positive for rabies in Radium Springs area
Officials reported no injuries.
City of Albany bus involved in crash on Palmyra Road, no injuries reported
PCOM FIRE pre-orientation program for medical school
Students get film industry experience in Brooks County