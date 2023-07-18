1 injured in Valdosta shooting incident, suspect taken into custody

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to an aggravated assault in the 800 block of Ponderosa Drive on July 7 at around 9:30 p.m.

After receiving several 911 calls about a shooting in the area, officers responded and found numerous spent shell casings, along with a vehicle that had damage.

While checking the area, officers received information that a 22-year-old male showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso.

VPD detectives and crime scene personnel responded and conducted an investigation.

Dexter Lekeith Bridges, 19, was identified as being involved in the shooting, according to VPD.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On July 16 at approximately 5 p.m., VPD officers received information about Bridges’ whereabouts.

Officers found Bridges at a store in the 500 block of West Gordon Street. Bridges was taken into custody without incident.

The case is under investigation and charges are pending, according to officials.

