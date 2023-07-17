Valdosta man arrested on drug charges, found with over 130 grams of narcotics, police say

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) arrested a Valdosta man on drug charges.

Officers responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Azalea Drive after a citizen called 911 to report that she had been assaulted.

The victim identified the suspect as Cheronne Andropplis Hart, 40, per a police report. Hart was not at the scene when officers spoke to the victim.

At around 10:15 a.m., officers received information that Hart was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling in the 400 block of Northside Drive. Officers stopped the vehicle and made contact with Hart, who was found to have an unrelated active warrant for his arrest.

During the arrest, officers say they found narcotics inside the vehicle. Officers located around 80.65 grams of cocaine, around 50.82 grams of methamphetamine, bags commonly used to package narcotics and a large amount of money.

The narcotics were packaged in a way that was likely going to be sold, according to VPD.

Hart was taken to Lowndes County Jail and was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine, felony trafficking in methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and felony battery.

