T2G Launches Ball 4 It All Basketball Tournament

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Eight teams found themselves competing, all attempting to capture the Ball 4 It All title. The competition was elite and the support from the Moultrie was even better. While the tournament has had quite a history elsewhere, the Moultrie native Redd Smith wanted to rally his hometown community. To do that, he created first annual Ball 4 It All tournament at AF Shaw Gym “basically I was born and raised here and I have a lot of my friends that you know still play basketball a little bit and I know it’s hot so I’m like I have to take that home and it’s been good so far you know” said Smith.

Ball 4 It All Tournament (WALB)

The debut was nothing short of exhilarating. Every first-round game went to overtime, including buzzer beaters to sending games to overtime and even more last second go-ahead scores for overtime wins. While games were only played on half the court, baskets may have only counted as one and two points and the matchups just 3 on 3, these competitors left it all on the floor as if it were Game 7 of the NBA Finals. For Smith, that competition was great, but bringing this tournament home was for two late friends who gave their all to the Moultrie community saying “Well actually there’s two memorial trophies. I had one of my late friends who used to do a lot for the community. He loved the kids so I had to have one for him. I have another friend who played a lot of basketball, he used to be here in the gym all the time. He meant a lot to the community also so I had to kind of shout him out. That’s what motivated me to do this, I remember how the gym sed to be. It used to be packed, games going on, we got to bring it back.”

