Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Surgeons reattach 12-year-old boy’s head after accident in ‘rare’ operation

Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.
Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Surgeons at a hospital in Israel performed a life-saving procedure on a 12-year-old boy in which they reattached his head to his neck after he suffered an internal decapitation in an accident.

The Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem made a post on Instagram along with a picture showing 12-year-old Suleiman Hassan and doctors Ohad Einav and Ziv Asa on July 9.

The medical center said the operation to reattach Suleiman’s head after he was hit by a car while riding his bike was “extremely rare and complex.”

After the accident, Suleiman was airlifted to the medical center’s trauma unit, where doctors determined the ligaments holding the posterior base of his skull were severed from the top vertebrae of his spine. The condition is commonly known as internal or orthopedic decapitation.

The medical center said this type of injury is rare in adults and even more so in children.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kidnapping in Fayette County has turned into a death investigation in Clayton County.
Man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend from work, kills her in standoff with police
Photo of shooting and kidnapping suspect Cameron Hopkins
Police: Albany man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend after kidnapping, standoff and shooting
Photo from the scene of the reported shooting in Tifton.
1 dead after reported shooting in Tifton
This new drug will help slow the progression of the disease for those with mild symptoms.
Newly approved Alzheimer’s drug to treat disease before symptoms appear
Jeremiah Garretson, 39, was identified as the unknown remains that were found in a pond in Cook...
Berrien Co. man identified by GBI as remains found in Cook Co. pond in 2019

Latest News

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Gag order issued ahead of Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial after ‘inflammatory’ remarks
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York....
Actors and writers on strike are united and determined in the face of a long summer standoff
On July 16, the GBI and Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kadeem Harris, Jr., 34, of Lenox,...
GBI makes 4 arrests in connection to death of Tifton man
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Georgia Supreme Court denies Trump’s petition to quash grand jury report
Actor Jac Cheairs and his son Wyatt, 11, take part in a rally by striking writers and actors...
Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of a pandemic and a streaming revolution