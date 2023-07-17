Ask the Expert
Report: Camilla man’s neck ‘grazed’ by bullet during Albany shooting

Eight shell casings were found at and around the scene of the shooting, per the report.
Eight shell casings were found at and around the scene of the shooting, per the report.(Source: Pixabay)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Camilla man was hospitalized after being “grazed” by bullets during a Sunday night shooting, per an Albany police report.

Police responded around 8 p.m. to the 400 block of Heard Avenue on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man with injuries from bullets grazing him on the front of his neck, left forearm and thigh. Officers say the injuries were not life-threatening.

The victim told police that at the time of the shooting, he was outside on the porch when the gunfire began.

No other injuries were listed on the report.

Eight shell casings were found at and around the scene of the shooting, per the report.

No suspects were named in the report and the investigation remains active.

