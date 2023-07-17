Phoebe Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital looks to continue its expansion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will be expanding even more within the next year.

One of the two major projects is the Living and Learning Center where students are scheduled to start living on campus in the fall of 2024.

“The other project is the expansion of trauma, NICU and adult ICU beds,” President & CEO of Phoebe Putney Health Systems Scott Steine, said. “That’s a larger project slated the first phase will be able to move in in the fall-late summer and fall of 2024. So they’re on budget. They’re on time. And we’re just looking forward to getting them finished.”

Steiner says currently, Phoebe is often bypassed for true trauma centers like those in Columbus, Macon or Tallahassee. But he says after these upgrades, hopefully, that will change.

“And so, we really need that Level II trauma designation. It’s very complex,” he said. “Not only the state has to give you certification, but the American College of Surgeons. We’re looking to get that preliminary designation in 2024 from the state and then the American College of Surgeons in 2025.”

The project is also expected to have around $400 million in economic impact. Something that caught the attention of many commissioners at Monday’s meeting.

“Our citizens are going to be able to drive to Phoebe and not drive to Atlanta and all these other hospitals because of the fact that they’re moving forward and they’re moving fast,” Dougherty County District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones said. “And they’re cutting edge- on the cutting edge. The helicopter of for launching. I mean, state of the art.”

Steiner says this incoming influx of students will call for a medical community that includes things like apartments, condos and other things.

“We’d love to see a restaurant or two come in. A breakfast place, you know?” Steiner said. “We’re not here to compete to take it away from downtown. But you’re going to have 200 nursing students next fall. They’re going to want coffee and they’re going to want other things.”

Steiner tells WALB the new advancements in both the Living & Learning Center and the new trauma center will also create 125 to 150 new jobs for citizens of Dougherty County.

“This is growth. This is what change looks like,” Dougherty County District 3 Commissioner Clinton Johnson said. “And what they’re doing is impactful for not just Albany, not just Dougherty County, but the Southwest Georgia region that we impact. And the more that it grows, the more people it will attract here. Different types of professions will be attracted here. And then things begin to look a different way.”

The new trauma center is scheduled to be completed by July 2024.

