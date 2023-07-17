Newly approved Alzheimer’s drug to treat disease before symptoms appear

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The FDA recently approved a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease aimed to help slow the progression of the disease.

Leqembi is the first traditional drug approved by the FDA that aims to help slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

“This medication is currently approved for treatment of mild Alzheimer’s disease. There are different stages of Alzheimer’s disease there is mild, moderate and severe. So the stages are determined through diagnostic testing, imaging, blood test and also a clinical diagnostic evaluation that is done within the clinic,” Dr. Garland Tang, Neurologist at Pheobe, said.

Prior to the new drug, there were only oral symptomatic treatments. Now the drug will only be available to treat those with a mild case of the disease.

“This is a very initiative if at almost a very landmark breakthrough in terms of treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Currently, as it stands prior to the approval of this medication, there have only been symptomatic oral medications that have been helpful with Alzheimer’s disease and just to decrease the symptom burden, but not treating the underlying disease process,” Tang said.

Leqembi targets a type of protein in the brain called beta-amyloid. There are changes that happen in the brain before symptoms appear.

There are seven stages of this disease which include basic forgetfulness, noticeable memory difficulties, increased risk of getting lost, and lack of physical control.

“In terms of population-level statistics Alzheimer’s disease affects 6 million people, and it’s projected to affect about 14 million people by 2060. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of Dementia accounting for about 60 to 80 percent of cases. So definitely within any community but even Albany it’s a prevalent disease and certainly with dementia the most common type of dementia,” Tang said.

If you or your loved one are experiencing any of these symptoms, it is important to consult with your doctor to help with early detection.

