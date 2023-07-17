Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Newly approved Alzheimer’s drug to treat disease before symptoms appear

There are seven stages of this disease which include basic forgetfulness, noticeable memory difficulties, increased risk of getting lost, and lack of physical c
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The FDA recently approved a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease aimed to help slow the progression of the disease.

Leqembi is the first traditional drug approved by the FDA that aims to help slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

“This medication is currently approved for treatment of mild Alzheimer’s disease. There are different stages of Alzheimer’s disease there is mild, moderate and severe. So the stages are determined through diagnostic testing, imaging, blood test and also a clinical diagnostic evaluation that is done within the clinic,” Dr. Garland Tang, Neurologist at Pheobe, said.

Prior to the new drug, there were only oral symptomatic treatments. Now the drug will only be available to treat those with a mild case of the disease.

“This is a very initiative if at almost a very landmark breakthrough in terms of treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Currently, as it stands prior to the approval of this medication, there have only been symptomatic oral medications that have been helpful with Alzheimer’s disease and just to decrease the symptom burden, but not treating the underlying disease process,” Tang said.

Leqembi targets a type of protein in the brain called beta-amyloid. There are changes that happen in the brain before symptoms appear.

There are seven stages of this disease which include basic forgetfulness, noticeable memory difficulties, increased risk of getting lost, and lack of physical control.

“In terms of population-level statistics Alzheimer’s disease affects 6 million people, and it’s projected to affect about 14 million people by 2060. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of Dementia accounting for about 60 to 80 percent of cases. So definitely within any community but even Albany it’s a prevalent disease and certainly with dementia the most common type of dementia,” Tang said.

If you or your loved one are experiencing any of these symptoms, it is important to consult with your doctor to help with early detection.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB News 10 Anchor Heidi Paxson.
WALB News 10 anchor to compete in Miss Georgia USA
Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous,...
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia
Photo of actors and production workers on the set of "Redwood."
Movie being made in Douglas needs background actors, Coffee Co. community offers support
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Gabriel Arnold says his next goal is the 2024 Olympics.
Albany native brings home gold medal from international wrestling competition

Latest News

Newly approved Alzheimer’s drug to treat disease before symptoms appear
"Operation Cease Fire" is a movement by business and nonprofits in Albany
The Wolf Pack, Albany Cares hosts 4th “Operation Cease-Fire” event of the summer
Parents will have the chance to get free bookbags and school supplies at the event.
Back-to-school giveaway to gift over 500 bookbags and supplies
The Wolf Pack, Albany Cares hosts 4th “Operation Cease-Fire” event of the summer