Georgia Supreme Court denies Trump’s petition to quash grand jury report

The former president’s attorneys were hoping the court would also prohibit further investigation from Fulton DA Fani Willis.
A now seated grand jury may decide if Trump is charged with election interference
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Supreme Court has rejected a petition filed by former President Donald Trump’s attorneys to quash a Fulton County special grand jury investigation into his alleged 202 election interference.

The court issued the ruling late Monday afternoon.

Last week, Trump’s attorneys also asked the Georgia Supreme Court and the Fulton County Superior Court block further investigation from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Earlier this year, according to Fulton County Superior Court filings, Trump’s attorneys also made the same requests.

On Tuesday, a grand jury was seated in Atlanta that will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for the nation’s 45th president or or his Republican allies for alleged efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 narrow election loss in Georgia.

Last year, Willis opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election.” Months later, a special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May 2022. In court filings, she alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” a contest that eventually saw Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.

In an April 24 letter, Willis warned Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat of “charging decisions” coming this summer in connection with her investigation; she also notified Fulton County deputies she will announce charges from her investigation sometime between July 11 and Sept. 1.

Willis also has notified Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville her office plans to work remotely during the first three weeks of August and asking no trials be scheduled during that time.

Fulton County deputies were in Miami last month as Trump appeared in federal court in his latest round of legal challenges.

The deputies were there to observe how local law enforcement authorities were preparing before, during and after Trump’s arraignment, when he became the first ex-president in history to be criminally charged by the federal government he once oversaw.

