GBI makes 4 arrests in connection to death of Tifton man

On July 16, the GBI and Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kadeem Harris, Jr., 34, of Lenox, Carlos Searcy, 48, of Tifton, Lakisha Perry, 35, of Tifton and John Daniell, 47, of Eastman in connection to the death of Cauthers.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) made several arrests in connection to a death of a Tifton man.

On July 5, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance in investigating a death in which a man was found dead in the 1400 block of Shanna Drive in Tifton. Deputies responded to the location and found Travis Lamar Caruthers, 42, of Tifton shot multiple times.

Cauthers was taken to Tift Regional Hospital where he later died. A GBI Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy.

Harris and Searcy were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Perry was charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine and theft by receiving stolen property. Daniell was charged with possession of cocaine.

Harris is being held at the Coffee County Jail. Searcy, Perry and Daniell are being held in the Tift County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the GBI at the Regional Drug Enforcement Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080 or the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1 (800) 597-TIPS, on the See Something, Send Something app or online by clicking here.

