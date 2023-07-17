Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Hottest of the season by mid-week.
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Drier & hotter today & tomorrow. Higher humidity brings heat index values over 105 and possibly approaching 110 mid-week. Dangerous heat starts to get knocked down to end the week as rain chances return. Even better rain chances are expected this weekend. That will take temperatures back towards average.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

