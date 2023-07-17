First Alert Weather
Hottest of the season by mid-week.
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Drier & hotter today & tomorrow. Higher humidity brings heat index values over 105 and possibly approaching 110 mid-week. Dangerous heat starts to get knocked down to end the week as rain chances return. Even better rain chances are expected this weekend. That will take temperatures back towards average.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
