Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Berrien Co. man identified by GBI as remains found in Cook Co. pond in 2019

Jeremiah Garretson, 39, was identified as the unknown remains that were found in a pond in Cook...
Jeremiah Garretson, 39, was identified as the unknown remains that were found in a pond in Cook County.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOX, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has identified human remains found in a Cook County pond in March 2019.

The body found was Jeremiah Garretson, 36, of Nashville.

On March 4, 2019, the GBI received a request from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a death investigation. At around 8 a.m., Cook County 911 received a call about a body found in a pond on Ed Lindsey Road in Lenox.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found the partially decomposed body of a man in the pond. Department of Natural Resources rangers helped in recovering the body.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and found the cause of death was drowning, ruling the death accidental.

During the initial investigation, agents searched missing person reports from Cook, Berrien, Tift, Lowndes, Colquitt, Lanier and Brooks counties with no matches.

Agents obtained DNA and fingerprints from the remains and sent them to the GBI crime lab. Scientists compared the DNA and fingerprints in the CODIS and AFIS databases with no matches.

A GBI forensic artist created a sketch of what the person may have looked like, which was made public. The sketch provided multiple leads, none of which led to a match, GBI said. A case was opened with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

In late 2022, the GBI began working with Othram, Inc., a company that uses DNA testing to help solve cases. In 2023, the GBI sent forensic evidence to Othram. Based on DNA, a genealogical search produced investigative leads that led to Garretson being identified.

Garretson’s family was notified in May 2023.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kidnapping in Fayette County has turned into a death investigation in Clayton County.
Woman’s ex-boyfriend kidnaps her from work, kills her during standoff with police
Plan for the proposed 16-mile Georgia transmission line project.
Calhoun, Dougherty, Terrell Counties to benefit from proposed 16-mile transmission line project
Charles Jeffrey Underwood
Sheriff’s office captain stole drugs from Pill Take Back program, officials say
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Latest News

A kidnapping in Fayette County has turned into a death investigation in Clayton County.
Woman’s ex-boyfriend kidnaps her from work, kills her during standoff with police
Photo of shooting and kidnapping suspect Cameron Hopkins
Police: Albany man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend after kidnapping, standoff and shooting
This new drug will help slow the progression of the disease for those with mild symptoms.
Newly approved Alzheimer’s drug to treat disease before symptoms appear
Newly approved Alzheimer’s drug to treat disease before symptoms appear