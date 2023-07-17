Albany woman shot during morning shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman was taken to the hospital after being shot Sunday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The victim told police that while she was asleep in a home on the 500 block of Cherry Avenue, she woke up to the sounds of gunshots.

Due to “hearing frequent gunshots in the area,” the victim didn’t initially respond to the sound of gunfire, per a police report. She took cover after seeing pieces of wood flying.

She was hit in her right arm by a bullet, APD confirmed.

The other people in the home were not injured by the gunfire.

Officers noted in the report that they found several bullet holes in the windows and walls of the home. Nine bullet shells were found in front of the home.

The woman was taken to Phoebe Main to be treated.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.