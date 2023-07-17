Ask the Expert
Police: Albany man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend after kidnapping, standoff and shooting

Police say was out on bond for charges including kidnapping and aggravated assault against his ex-girlfriend from 2022.
Photo of shooting and kidnapping suspect Cameron Hopkins
Photo of shooting and kidnapping suspect Cameron Hopkins(Source: Clayton County Police Department)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man has been arrested and charged in North Georgia after the alleged kidnapping and fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend. Police say 20-year-old Cameron Ja’Michael Hopkins was out on bond for charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault against his ex-girlfriend from 2022.

On Sunday at around 11 p.m., Fayetteville police officers responded to a kidnapping from a local Wingstop restaurant.

Witnesses reportedly told police the man had held a woman at gunpoint, they left the restaurant in a Camaro.

Fayetteville police then began pursuing the suspected car from Fayette County into Clayton County.

Law enforcement then used tactics to stop the vehicle in the driveway of Lovejoy High School.

When the Camaro stopped, the Hopkins reportedly fired shots inside the vehicle and fired at officers, Fayetteville police confirmed.

After he reportedly refused commands by law enforcement to leave his vehicle, deputies used a type of pepper spray on the suspect.

Hopkins was then arrested. His ex-girlfriend, Khaliyah Jones, 19, was found dead with gunshot wounds, per police.

Hopkins faces charges of murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime by the Clayton County Police Department. He is also facing charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault by the Fayetteville Police Department.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

