1 dead after reported shooting in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a reported deadly shooting in Tifton.

The Monday night shooting happened at the Sunoco on South Central Avenue just north of I-75.

Tift County Coroner Melissa Carroll confirmed to WALB the victim is Vincent Myers, 36.

WALB is working to get information on what happened and whether or not anyone has been arrested.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.