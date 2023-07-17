Ask the Expert
1 dead after reported shooting in Tifton

Tift County Coroner Melissa Carroll confirmed to WALB the victim was 36-year-old Vincent Myers.
By WALB News Team and Alicia Lewis
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a reported deadly shooting in Tifton.

The Monday night shooting happened at the Sunoco on South Central Avenue just north of I-75.

Tift County Coroner Melissa Carroll confirmed to WALB the victim is Vincent Myers, 36.

WALB is working to get information on what happened and whether or not anyone has been arrested.

