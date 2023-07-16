The Wolf Pack, Albany Cares hosts 4th “Operation Cease-Fire” event of the summer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Businesses in Albany are coming together to curb gun violence.

Multiple events have been put on this summer to get children in a safe and fun environment.

The Wolf Pack is a group of businesses that go into Albany’s small communities and tell families to put down their guns. They have teamed up with Albany Cares to offer health and financial resources to families in need.

At their event this weekend, community leaders like former City Commissioner Henry Mathis and former gang member Travis Luke spoke.

Wendell Walker, CEO of the Wolf Pack, says they need to stay consistent if they want to see the rates of violence go down.

“This is our fourth time in the community. The community is going. We are going to show them consistency that we are coming to you with the health literacy, financial literacy,” Walker said.

Sandtrap 5.0 catered the event, International House of Flavor hosted it and Albany Cares provided the health, financial and educational resources to help get families on the right track.

“We are one family. We plan to start going to different schools like Albany State to show kids what they can be,” Gilbert Udoto, a member of Albany Cares, said.

Charles Wiley has 13 grandchildren in Albany. He said his only goal in life is to keep them safe and see them succeed.

“It takes a village to raise a child. That’s what we’re all told. So by them doing the stuff right here and giving back to the community, it’s a village. We’re not letting them fall by the wayside,” Wiley said.

As of Saturday, Walker says there were 35 straight days without a gun death in Albany.

The group is touting that number and wants it to continue to grow through the end of the summer.

