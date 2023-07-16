Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

US Navy parachuter flown to hospital after airshow accident

A parachuter with the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs was involved in a landing accident while performing...
A parachuter with the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs was involved in a landing accident while performing at the Duluth Airshow, officials say.(Source: KBJR via CNN)
By Robb Coles and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:38 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - A parachuter with the United States Navy Leap Frogs was involved in an accident upon landing after a stunt at a Minnesota airshow, according to officials.

The Leap Frogs, the official parachute demonstration team of the U.S. Navy, performed Saturday at the Duluth Airshow, KBJR reports. One of the parachuters was involved in a landing accident, airshow officials say.

Witnesses at the airshow say two parachuters were doing a trick with their legs locked, but one didn’t unlock in time to land safely.

One witness described the incident as “jaw-dropping sad.”

The parachuter was immediately tended to by emergency personnel and taken by Lifeflight to Essentia Health-St Mary’s Hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB News 10 Anchor Heidi Paxson.
WALB News 10 anchor to compete in Miss Georgia USA
Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Jamie Foxx finds lost purse, returns it to owner
Photo of actors and production workers on the set of "Redwood."
Movie being made in Douglas needs background actors, Coffee Co. community offers support
Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous,...
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia
Gabriel Arnold says his next goal is the 2024 Olympics.
Albany native brings home gold medal from international wrestling competition

Latest News

House narrowly passes defense bill filled with controversial amendments
Funeral held for firefighter killed in NJ cargo ship fire
'Nanny' actress Fran Drescher joins striking actors on picket lines
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $900M after no winner Saturday