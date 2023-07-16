Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Thomas University Football holds Youth Camp

Video from WALB
By Janyre Cooper
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas University’s Football staff had full schedule this weekend. Yesterday, they hosted a prospect camp for high school and junior college student. Today, there fanbase was just a few years younger as they hosted a kid’s camp. The event gave the football staff a chance to teach the younger generation the game.

“Today is the ultimate excitement, when you can bring in young men, that can be the future of TU football, and watch them run around, and having a good time, and enjoying themselves, and tackling the bags, and catching balls, and watching their end zone dance, and that just makes it all about fun, it’s all about fun” said Night Hawks head coach Orlando Mitjans.

Night Hawks host Youth Football Camp
Night Hawks host Youth Football Camp(WALB)

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB News 10 Anchor Heidi Paxson.
WALB News 10 anchor to compete in Miss Georgia USA
Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous,...
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia
Photo of actors and production workers on the set of "Redwood."
Movie being made in Douglas needs background actors, Coffee Co. community offers support
Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Jamie Foxx finds lost purse, returns it to owner
Gabriel Arnold says his next goal is the 2024 Olympics.
Albany native brings home gold medal from international wrestling competition

Latest News

ASU Announces New AD
Albany State University Announces New Athletic Director
Thomas University hosts Prospect Camp
Night Hawks Football Welcomes Youth Prospects
Colquitt host Dougherty
Colquitt County host Dougherty in joint practice
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
UGA, Jalen Carter named in lawsuit by deadly car crash survivor