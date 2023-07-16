Thomas University Football holds Youth Camp

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas University’s Football staff had full schedule this weekend. Yesterday, they hosted a prospect camp for high school and junior college student. Today, there fanbase was just a few years younger as they hosted a kid’s camp. The event gave the football staff a chance to teach the younger generation the game.

“Today is the ultimate excitement, when you can bring in young men, that can be the future of TU football, and watch them run around, and having a good time, and enjoying themselves, and tackling the bags, and catching balls, and watching their end zone dance, and that just makes it all about fun, it’s all about fun” said Night Hawks head coach Orlando Mitjans.

