Six Golden Rams Earn Preseason Award

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University had their SIAC media day earlier this week. First year head coach Quinn Gray Sr let Golden Rams fans know what they can expect from his team this season saying “Our expectation is higher than anybody else in this room. With that, fans can expect explosive, fast, physical football. We’re going to give that to them week in and week out.”

Albany State Head Coach Quinn Gray sr (WALB)

During media day, six golden rams were named to the All-S-I-A-C preseason team. Josh Simon and Jaree Turner made all-conference first team. Karman Ward, Dionte Bonneau, Jalen Pugh and Rashad Jordan were named to second team.

Josh Simon, Offensive Lineman. Josh is a senior from Atlanta, Georgia.

Jaree Turner, Defensive Back. Jaree is a junior from Ocala, Florida.

Kam Ward, Running Back. Kam is a junior from Ocilla, Georgia.

Dionte Bonneau, Quarterback. Bonneau is a senior from Atlanta, Georgia.

Jalen Pugh, Defensive Lineman. Pugh is a junior from Jonesboro, Georgia.

Rashad Jordan, Wide Receiver. Rashad is a senior from Atlanta, Georgia.

Albany State University enters this year as a top contender in the conference.

They open up their season on the road at Wingate University on August 31st.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.