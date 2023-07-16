Night Hawks Football Welcomes Youth Prospects

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas University is gearing up for their inaugural football season. Today, they hosted a prospect camp to find some unsigned athletes to not only help boost their program this year but also in the future. Camp goers ranged from high school to junior college students. They participated in a variety of offensive drills that allowed for the Night Hawk staff to evaluate their skills, and find the right fit for their team.

Thomas University hosts Prospect Camp (WALB)

“Well today’s our first camp of the year we’ve had so far for high schoolers, junior college players. Young men who’ve graduated in June or May here in the south. Too see them an evaluate them, see them run around a bit, see who catches our eye” said Night Hawks head coach Orlando Mitjans.

The players weren’t just evaluated, they also received training tips and tricks on how to sharpen their skills and hopefully elongate their football career’s. Mitjans said “hopefully we’ll let them know the things they need to work on, they can take it back with them to high school and improve on their skills.”

The Night Hawks are just weeks away from the start of their football program. They will be one of two athletic teams to compete in the Sun Conference. All their home games will be held at Thomasville High School’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. Their first game will be at home against the Georgia Warhawks on September 2.

Thomas University hosts Prospect Camp (WALB)

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.