Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Night Hawks Football Welcomes Youth Prospects

Video from WALB
By Janyre Cooper
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas University is gearing up for their inaugural football season. Today, they hosted a prospect camp to find some unsigned athletes to not only help boost their program this year but also in the future. Camp goers ranged from high school to junior college students. They participated in a variety of offensive drills that allowed for the Night Hawk staff to evaluate their skills, and find the right fit for their team.

Thomas University hosts Prospect Camp
Thomas University hosts Prospect Camp(WALB)

“Well today’s our first camp of the year we’ve had so far for high schoolers, junior college players. Young men who’ve graduated in June or May here in the south. Too see them an evaluate them, see them run around a bit, see who catches our eye” said Night Hawks head coach Orlando Mitjans.

The players weren’t just evaluated, they also received training tips and tricks on how to sharpen their skills and hopefully elongate their football career’s. Mitjans said “hopefully we’ll let them know the things they need to work on, they can take it back with them to high school and improve on their skills.”

The Night Hawks are just weeks away from the start of their football program. They will be one of two athletic teams to compete in the Sun Conference. All their home games will be held at Thomasville High School’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. Their first game will be at home against the Georgia Warhawks on September 2.

Thomas University hosts Prospect Camp
Thomas University hosts Prospect Camp(WALB)

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB News 10 Anchor Heidi Paxson.
WALB News 10 anchor to compete in Miss Georgia USA
Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous,...
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia
Photo of actors and production workers on the set of "Redwood."
Movie being made in Douglas needs background actors, Coffee Co. community offers support
Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Jamie Foxx finds lost purse, returns it to owner
Gabriel Arnold says his next goal is the 2024 Olympics.
Albany native brings home gold medal from international wrestling competition

Latest News

Night Hawks host Youth Football Camp
Thomas University Football holds Youth Camp
ASU Announces New AD
Albany State University Announces New Athletic Director
Colquitt host Dougherty
Colquitt County host Dougherty in joint practice
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
UGA, Jalen Carter named in lawsuit by deadly car crash survivor