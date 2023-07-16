Mitchell County hosts first annual Grover Stewart Day

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Mitchell County Alumni Grover Stewart took some time out of busy NFL schedule to make the trip back to South Georga. The defensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts hosted a football camp to help give back to the community that shaped him.

1st Annual Grover Stewart Day (WALB)

It was the first annual Grover Stewart Day at Mitchell County High School. Over 90 kids showed up to learn from the pro. There was no moment short of excitement. Camp participants ranged from all ages and learned new skills and training techniques to apply to their own game. Some even had the chance to go one-on-one with the NFL star, giving the lineman a more hands-on way to giveback to his community

After the drills and skills portion ended. Mitchell County and Stewart hosted a carnival for everyone at the event. Of course before all that, kids got the opportunity to take pictures and get an autograph. Stewart shared some words of encouragement for those who hope to one day be in his shoes. He also made sure on the third week of July every year, everyone’s schedules are cleared because he plans to be back at Mitchell County for Grover Stewart Day.

