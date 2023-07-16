Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

First Alert Forecast

The heat is on over the next few days in SWGA as temperatures rise higher into the 90s.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The instability in the atmosphere will lead to more showers and thunderstorms this evening, but coverage for rain will diminish overnight. The only threats for this evening’s storms are damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and possibly flooding. Low temperatures into the night will be in the low 70s along with mostly cloudy skies.

An upper-level trough in the area helped provide instability for storms to develop during the weekend and will push east on Monday. This will change the weather pattern to a drier and hotter one throughout the week. 90-degree temperatures will start rising into the middle to the upper 90s as heat index values will remain in the triple digits. By the middle of the week, we could see a heat advisory as the National Weather Service is watching for heat index values that may rise toward the 105 to 110-degree territory. Rain chances will pick back up by the end of the week as a front slides southward and this will help to decrease temperatures toward the low to mid-90s which are about typical for summer in SWGA.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB News 10 Anchor Heidi Paxson.
WALB News 10 anchor to compete in Miss Georgia USA
Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous,...
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia
Photo of actors and production workers on the set of "Redwood."
Movie being made in Douglas needs background actors, Coffee Co. community offers support
Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Jamie Foxx finds lost purse, returns it to owner
Gabriel Arnold says his next goal is the 2024 Olympics.
Albany native brings home gold medal from international wrestling competition

Latest News

Tommie's First Alert Forecast 07/16/23 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 07/15/23 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
Showers and storms through the weekend