First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The instability in the atmosphere will lead to more showers and thunderstorms this evening, but coverage for rain will diminish overnight. The only threats for this evening’s storms are damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and possibly flooding. Low temperatures into the night will be in the low 70s along with mostly cloudy skies.

An upper-level trough in the area helped provide instability for storms to develop during the weekend and will push east on Monday. This will change the weather pattern to a drier and hotter one throughout the week. 90-degree temperatures will start rising into the middle to the upper 90s as heat index values will remain in the triple digits. By the middle of the week, we could see a heat advisory as the National Weather Service is watching for heat index values that may rise toward the 105 to 110-degree territory. Rain chances will pick back up by the end of the week as a front slides southward and this will help to decrease temperatures toward the low to mid-90s which are about typical for summer in SWGA.

