Colquitt County host Dougherty in joint practice

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The dead week is behind us but thing are not quite full steam ahead just yet. Until then, football teams here in South Georgia are taking every opportunity to get as close to real football as possible.

Today in Colquitt, they hosted a helmets only joint practice with dougherty. Packers head coach Sean Calhoun said “anytime you can bring in other competition to put our players in real game like scenarios and situation. It’s not just going up against ourselves everyday. We’re slowly learning who can play.”

The defending region champions return key offensive talent in Quarterback Neko Fann, Wide Receiver Ny Carr, and Tight End Landen Thomas.

Fann threw for over 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns last season to help lead the Packers to a deep post season run. Carr and Thomas also lend a helping hand. The wide receiver caught for over 1,000 yards during his junior season as Thomas the 6′4 rising senior had 8 touchdowns.

It’s not just the offense returning important pieces. Linebacker Nick Pace is heading into his senior year at Colquitt. The defensive player has 10 tackles for loss and 80 solo tackles.

“They’ve been doing it at such a high level since they were sophomores, you just want that to continue and they’ve been leaders on and off the field. They’ve been doing on the field exactly what you expect a 5-star or 4-star to do. Guys that have division 1 offers, they need to play like it. When those guys are doing it day in and day out, the other players see that and they playoff that. Also too, when your best players are your hardest workers and your best people, you got a chance to be really good” said Calhoun.

While holding a 13-1 record last season and reaching the Semi-Finals in the State Championships is impressive. Head Coach Sean Calhoun considers his role in it as a failure. One he and Colquitt say they are using to light the fire heading into this season.

“We were nearly there, you know that we were close which means, last year we did a lot of good things but it’s not the ultimate goal. We want to win a region, win a state championship. Again, we were close now I got to find a way to get us over that hump, obviously for me as a head coach I failed in the ultimate goal, that’s in the back of my head every single day. Hopefully this year well have the chance to play in game 15.”

