Calhoun, Dougherty, Terrell Counties to benefit from proposed 16-mile transmission line project

Plan for the proposed 16-mile Georgia transmission line project.
Plan for the proposed 16-mile Georgia transmission line project.(Source: Georgia Transmission)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Transmission is working on a proposed electric transmission project that will benefit Calhoun, Dougherty and Terrell Counties.

According to a Facebook post by Calhoun County, the proposed Highway 45/234 115 kV Transmission Line was decided to be necessary to support current and future demand in the three counties. It will also prevent constraints on other transmission lines in the area and support system reliability.

“We make system upgrades when it is determined there is insufficient capacity to meet current and future demand to ensure homes, farms and businesses continue to have reliable electric service,” the post said.

Georgia Transmission plans to construct about 16 miles of new 115 kV transmission lines.

“Our goal in selecting the proposed transmission line route was to meet the electrical needs of the area while minimizing overall impacts to the community and the environment,” the post said.

Georgia Transmission will soon begin contacting property owners for permission to survey on their land.

WALB reached out to Georgia Transmission for additional information on the project.

