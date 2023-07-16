Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Back-to-school giveaway to gift over 500 bookbags and supplies

The event is from 9 a.m. to noon and will be in the shopping facility at the corner of Slappey Boulevard and Gordon Avenue while supplies last.
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The cost for school supplies can be a burden for parents.

With the costs of everything feeling like they are only going up, this school year has been hard for some parents to keep up.

“We’re looking at the school supplies list now. It’s just hard to choose whether you want to pay rent for the month or supplies for school,” Latisha Gaines, Dougherty County parent, said.

A study by Deloitte says that despite costs going up, they expect parents to spend 10% less in back to school items compared to last year. The study says parents will put less money on the credit card this year, too.

WALB spoke with parents who were back-to-school shopping at Walmart.

Gaines said she’s in a much better spot this year, but she says parents with multiple kids need multiple book bags.

“They need probably two or three depending how rough the kids are and how much they have to put in their book bag,” Gaines said.

Another parent was with his son getting supplies for college. He said that it was challenging years ago and he feels for parents of young kids today.

The cost for a book bag is between $15 to $35 depending on quality, size and style. Notebooks, scissors, and glue sticks range from 50 cents to $4.

Albany is giving back. Vital Smiles will be giving away 500 book bags on July 28. Courtney Beck is a dental hygienist at Vital Smiles and the organizer of the event.

“We stuff them all of them for with stuff that kids might need. We have folders, pencils, pens, and we also have pencil pouches in them,” Beck said.

The event will have other vendors with supplies and a barber so your kids will look good on the first day.

“I’ve been in Albany a while and I know how it is being a single mom so I know especially having multiple kids a lot of our patients with multiple kids I know it can be hard getting each kid what they need for school,” Beck said.

The event is from 9 a.m. to noon and will be in the shopping facility at the corner of Slappey Boulevard and Gordon Avenue while supplies last. You must have each kid in attendance to receive supplies.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB News 10 Anchor Heidi Paxson.
WALB News 10 anchor to compete in Miss Georgia USA
Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous,...
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia
Photo of actors and production workers on the set of "Redwood."
Movie being made in Douglas needs background actors, Coffee Co. community offers support
Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Jamie Foxx finds lost purse, returns it to owner
Gabriel Arnold says his next goal is the 2024 Olympics.
Albany native brings home gold medal from international wrestling competition

Latest News

"Operation Cease Fire" is a movement by business and nonprofits in Albany
The Wolf Pack, Albany Cares hosts 4th “Operation Cease-Fire” event of the summer
The Wolf Pack, Albany Cares hosts 4th “Operation Cease-Fire” event of the summer
Back-to-school giveaway to gift 500+ bookbags and supplies
Plan for the proposed 16-mile Georgia transmission line project.
Calhoun, Dougherty, Terrell Counties to benefit from proposed 16-mile transmission line project