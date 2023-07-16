Albany State University Announces New Athletic Director

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University announced that Dr. Kristene Kelly will serve as the new Director of Athletics. Kelly is bringing with her over 20 years of collegiate sports experience. She most recently served as Deputy Athletic Director for Internal Affairs & Senior Woman Administrator at Vanderbilt University. Prior to that she worked at Dartmouth College as the Senior Associate AD/SWA before being promoted to Executive Associate AD/SWA.

“Dr. Kelly presents notable expertise, vision, and passion for athletics and student success which makes her an excellent fit for the university,” said President Marion Ross Fedrick. “With the upcoming athletic season, I look forward to her strategic initiatives that will showcase the excellence at ASU both on the field and in the classroom.”

Kelly was named Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Senior Women Administrator of the Year in 2011 and 2013. In 2005, she was the second female awarded as the CIAA John Holley SID of the Year.

“I am thrilled and honored to be named the new Director of Athletics at Albany State University,” remarked Dr. Kristene Kelly. “Returning to the vibrant atmosphere of Historically Black Colleges and Universities fills me with an exhilarating sense of joy and purpose. I am immensely grateful to President Fedrick and the Search Committee for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Coach Skinner for his invaluable services as the Interim AD and I am grateful for his contributions to the program. I am excited to contribute my passion, expertise and dedication to further empower our student-athletes and foster a thriving athletic program that represents the rich legacy of HBCUs.”

