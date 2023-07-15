WALB News 10 anchor to compete in Miss Georgia USA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - She’s an anchor. She’s a reporter. And now she’s officially been named a contestant for Miss Georgia USA 2024.

WALB News 10′s Heidi Paxson is set to compete in the November 16-18 event in McDonough. She joined morning anchor Madison Foglio to discuss the opportunity.

How did this opportunity come to fruition?

“I’ve had a lot of really good friends that have done pageants or their sisters have done pageants, and since I’m in TV, I’ve done their makeup and I’ve been a cheerleader for years and years. So I thought it would be fun to put myself out there. I applied online and I heard back in April.”

This is your first pageant?

“I’ve modeled, but I’ve never done a pageant specifically, so I’m very out of my element. But it’s thrilling. I’m really trying to be healthy. Not trying to get a certain body type, but just trying to be the best version of myself that I can be.”

How does one prepare for a pageant?

“I have a coach. We met yesterday. We only had a couple of sessions and so far it really has been like therapy. Just trying to be the most authentic version of myself. And honestly, I’ve never really had an outside person that I’ve had to explain my life to. So we’re developing a message that is shortened down to two minutes rather than a 20-minute story. My messaging connects a lot with mental health and encouraging others to be aware of symptoms, and seek help if they need it.”

For businesses interested in sponsoring Paxson in the pageant, email heidi.paxson@walb.com.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.