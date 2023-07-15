Several swim teams meet in Moultrie for state championships

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - As hot and humid as it is today, it wasn’t a great day for outdoor competition, except for one – swimming!

“I think skills are something that we really want to see. How to do the strokes correctly but I think overall it’s the mindset of competitiveness,” Jaime Huante, Titans Swimming Academy head coach, said.

All the swimmers today ages 6-18 really put their talents to the test and some even walked away as state champions. The overall meet was successful, and the teams hope to qualify again next year.

On Saturday, there was a state record broken by Blakey Thomas from the Carrolton Bluefins in the girl’s 6-8 50-meter freestyle with a record of 31.59 seconds.

“Exciting because I came first in one of my events and third in one of the others,” Henry Lancaster, swimmer for Titans Swimming Academy, said.

Kaylan Lancaster was able to see her son Henry’s growth first-hand not only as a mom but a coach as well.

“Swimming is very exciting, it’s quick it’s fast, it’s very competitive. The great thing about swimming is that not only are you competing with swimmers around you, but you are also competing with yourself trying to shave as little bitty parts of seconds off your time getting better and better,” Lancaster said.

Two best friends from the Douglas Stingrays tell me they had one goal for today’s meet.

“I like challenging myself,” Paxton Nettles, swimmer for the Douglas Stingrays, said.

“It felt good I was proud of myself I like getting out there and finishing my goal,” Garrett Ragle, swimmer for the Douglas Stingrays, said.

All the teams that competed on Saturday had to qualify for the Class B State Championship, but parents and coaches were impressed with today’s performance.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.