Judge sets $350,000 bond for man who held police at bay for hours

Coffee County District Attorney James Tarbox requested the higher-than-usual bond because of suspect’s prior criminal history
Shannon Scott Anthony booking photo.
Shannon Scott Anthony booking photo.(Coffee County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -A Coffee County judge set stiff bonds on Saturday for a man who police say held officers at bay during a lengthy standoff in Enterprise a day earlier.

Police charged Shannon Scott Anthony, 40, with Burglary, a firearms violation, and Menacing following his capture.

District Judge Josh Wilson, during a first appearance hearing, set total bonds at $350,000, Coffee County District Attorney James Tarbox said in a statement.

The prosecutor requested the higher-than-usual bonds because of Anthony’s prior criminal history, he said.

Police allege the suspect threatened officers who responded to a disorderly call early Friday at an Enterprise home. Three others in that home escaped safely,” Enterprise Police Captain Billy Haglund said.

Anthony also fled the residence but was soon found hiding in a pickup truck parked behind Mitchell Dodge, a nearby business.

After a seven-hour standoff with officers, he surrendered without incident about dusk on Friday.

In addition to his Coffee County charges, Shannon faced charges in Houston County, including Theft, Attempting to Elude, and Criminal Mischief.

His Enterprise capture came with the assistance of several surrounding agencies.

“(We) appreciate all of our law enforcement partners and their actions during yesterday’s events,” Tarbox said. “The collaboration between and assistance provided by numerous agencies led to the peaceful outcome of a situation that could have unfortunately been deadly.”

