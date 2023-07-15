Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

First Alert Forecast

Showers and storms continue through the weekend in SWGA.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into the evening with coverage starting to fall later tonight. However, a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible through Sunday morning. Some storms for this evening are capable of producing damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

For Sunday, we have a moist tropical airmass in place through the rest of the weekend and a disturbance will allow for more chances for shower and thunderstorm development by the afternoon and evening. Coverage will remain scattered for most o the day with concerns for flooding and gusty winds. A drier airmass will take shape as we move into the middle of the week allowing temperatures to rise toward the mid to upper 90s. This means triple-digit heat index values are not too far behind and could even lead to advisory territory by the middle of the week. Low temperatures will not help much as lows will not fall below the muggy mid to upper 70s.

Tropical Update: Subtropical Storm Dan is set to move northward before curving into an unfavorable environment through the next few days making it weaken. Other than this storm, we are not expecting development in the next 48 hours or 7 days.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Jamie Foxx finds lost purse, returns it to owner
Photo of actors and production workers on the set of "Redwood."
Movie being made in Douglas needs background actors, Coffee Co. community offers support
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Robert Hall, pictured here with his daughter, leaves behind a fiancé and four young children.
Father of 4 dies after falling into manhole while working on high school job site
WALB News 10 Anchor Heidi Paxson.
WALB News 10 anchor to compete in Miss Georgia USA

Latest News

Tommie's First Alert Forecast 07/15/23 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
Showers and storms through the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday July 14
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather