First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into the evening with coverage starting to fall later tonight. However, a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible through Sunday morning. Some storms for this evening are capable of producing damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

For Sunday, we have a moist tropical airmass in place through the rest of the weekend and a disturbance will allow for more chances for shower and thunderstorm development by the afternoon and evening. Coverage will remain scattered for most o the day with concerns for flooding and gusty winds. A drier airmass will take shape as we move into the middle of the week allowing temperatures to rise toward the mid to upper 90s. This means triple-digit heat index values are not too far behind and could even lead to advisory territory by the middle of the week. Low temperatures will not help much as lows will not fall below the muggy mid to upper 70s.

Tropical Update: Subtropical Storm Dan is set to move northward before curving into an unfavorable environment through the next few days making it weaken. Other than this storm, we are not expecting development in the next 48 hours or 7 days.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.