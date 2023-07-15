Community comes together to help clean up Albany boarding school after being vandalized

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Volunteers are helping repair the damage done to an Albany boarding school.

WALB reported on arrests made in June in connection to a break-in at Life Preparatory School For Boys. Police say two people broke glass, sinks and stole merchandise.

This is King Randall’s second year operating the free boarding school.

A few weeks ago, Randall caught two people tearing down what he helped build. Last year, Randall’s student and the entire program were kicked out of the building due to safety concerns. No one was living in the school at the time.

“It was everywhere. They damaged the windows all the way down to the gym and the church. It seems like to me, a targeted attack. There’s damage in places where there were no doors, but there’s damage to the glass,” Don Lucer, a volunteer, said.

Lucer came from Nashville, Tennessee to help.

“I’ve never seen someone as impressive as this individual right here with King Randle. If there’s anyone that needs the support of America and black Americans, this is the model, this is the standard,” Lucer said.

Alexander Cleveland came with his mom from Florida. He was inspired to come because Randall teaches life skills at the school from tying a tie to how to change your oil.

“I was very upset that people can take something else innocent and precious as a school that teaches valuable skills and just destroy it,” Cleveland said.

Even though the story started off as something negative, people from Albany and other cities are coming here to try to make it positive.

“Sometimes people are going to come and mess your stuff up. You’ve got to pick yourself up and keep pushing forward. We are the foundation. Not the school. The school is just a building. We can always repair it,” J’Ashon Morgan said.

Morgan is a former student of Randall and helps with his media pages.

Randall said there still is a lot of work to be done. Saturday was about collecting what they could salvage and the start of building back again.

