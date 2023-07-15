Ask the Expert
Back-to-school event in Dawson helps students start school year off strong

Sondra Walker (left) hands out bags to Terrell County children.
Sondra Walker (left) hands out bags to Terrell County children.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - School starts again in two to three weeks for most kids in South Georgia.

Many families are already getting help with back-to-school items. That was the idea in Dawson on Saturday morning, where community partners helped give away 75 book bags with school supplies.

“We needed school supplies this year to get started basically. I’m a single mother and I needed those for me and my children. Just a little handout,” Sara Woodrow said.

Woodrow has a second and fourth grader. Recently moving from Florida, she also used the event to continue making connections in Dawson.

Children of all ages also had a chance to pick out clothes and matching shoes. This is the fifth year this event has been organized. Local law enforcement officers were glad to help children start off strong this school year.

“It means a great deal to us the law-enforcement center. We just love giving back to the community,” Sondra Walker, a jail administrator with Terrell County Jail, said.

Walker said she wants kids to have a positive view of law enforcement, as she did as a kid. Walker has been in law enforcement now for three decades.

“You may be up today, down tomorrow or vice versa. There is a need and we’re willing to help with the need if we can. We don’t judge here. We help,” Cynthia Oxford, founder of Connected at the Root 109, said.

Oxford uses the same space with her non-profit to host monthly clothing giveaways. The next one will be on July 29 in Dawson on Crawford Street next to the police station.

If you want to donate items or have any questions can contact Oxford at (229) 886-0005.

Back-to-school giveaways are continuing to happen all across South Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

