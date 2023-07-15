Ask the Expert
Albany police search for aggravated assault, stalking suspect

Photo of aggravated assault suspect Grady O'Neil.
Photo of aggravated assault suspect Grady O'Neil.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help in finding an aggravated assault and aggravated stalking suspect.

Grady O’Neil Jr., 19, is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated stalking and criminal trespass.

He stands 5′8 and weighs around 139 pounds.

If you see him, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or APD at (229) 431-2100.

