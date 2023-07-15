Albany police search for aggravated assault, stalking suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help in finding an aggravated assault and aggravated stalking suspect.

Grady O’Neil Jr., 19, is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated stalking and criminal trespass.

He stands 5′8 and weighs around 139 pounds.

If you see him, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or APD at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.