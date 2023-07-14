Ask the Expert
World War II veteran takes to the skies for his 101st birthday

One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you're never too old to do what you love.
By KBOI Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NAMPA, Idaho (KBOI) - One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you love.

Dick Kneidl turned 101 on Thursday.

He served in World War II as a pilot and a pilot trainer. Kneidl later made a career out of it once the war ended and became a commercial pilot.

In honor of his special day, he returned to the sky Wednesday and piloted a small airplane.

As far as what he loves most about flying, Kneidl said he comes alive and feels like he is at home.

It is estimated that he has more than 33,000 hours of flying experience between the war and his career.

