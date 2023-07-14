Ask the Expert
Showers and storms through the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy with isolated areas of light to moderate rain Friday afternoon. As a result not as hot with clouds and rain around. Temperatures were held to the 80s however it’s felt about 10° warmer with heat indices in the 90s. Albeit short-lived, it was a nice break from the sticky summer conditions.

Typical mid-July weather extends through the weekend. Next round of rain Saturday morning becomes likely through the afternoon and evening. More showers and storms on Sunday and Monday then drier the rest of the week.

Over the weekend highs return to the low 90s with heat indices 100+.

Our weather pattern takes a shift to hotter and drier conditions next week. Highs rise into the mid-upper 90s while triple digit feels like reading near and top heat advisory criteria of 108+. Make sure you’ve got proper cooling! Slim chances of rain until Friday when isolated showers and storms return.

