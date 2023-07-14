‘I’m not doing that job the best it can be done’: Baker Co. sheriff opens up about recruiting struggles

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement agencies across America continue to battle through staffing shortages. Southwest Georgia is no different.

In June, Baker County was awarded $226,244 for a new deputy and their benefits. Baker Co. Sheriff Dana Meade says he hasn’t received any applicants for the position.

“Law enforcement in general now has a bad name. You know not everybody is bad?” Meade said.

Meade says it’s been a problem throughout his 15 years as sheriff, but it’s worse than ever now.

“I was elected to do a job, and in my opinion, I’m not doing that job the best it can be done,” Meade said.

Newton is a town of about 600 people in a county with nearly 3,000 people. Meade tries to get young people on their side every day when on a call in the hopes someone will be inspired to work in law enforcement.

“We have a very good relationship with the community. Very good. People don’t have issues with us because the way we treat them,” Meade said.

Meade said although they try to inspire the next generation, many kids in Baker County want to leave town or don’t want to be in law enforcement. That includes Isaiah Rhymes and his peers.

“I’m still thinking what I want to do. But really, I just want to get out of here,” Rhymes, a student at Baker County High School, said.

He said he feels safe in town and knows most officers. Meade is worried hiring will continue to be a struggle despite their efforts.

“It’s been very tiring. We work 12 hours a day. I don’t know how much longer I can keep doing this,” Meade said.

The sheriff said he can’t compete with other counties’ offers of insurance and a matched retirement plan. That’s the case even with the grant money.

“In my opinion, you’re never going to get people interested in coming to work if you have nothing to offer,” Meade said.

Below is a list of what local law enforcement agencies are offering:

Albany Police Department is offering $50,000 for starting pay with a recent 13.5% pay bonus

Crisp County nearly $47,000

Leesburg police are offering between $42,720-$44,882

Moultrie police and Tifton police about $41,500

Cairo police are offering $37,000 to 40,000

Many of the departments listed above also have benefits like insurance and Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs).

Staffing issues continue to be an issue across South Georgia. Tom Gieryic is hosting a 5k race to help the issue in Dougherty County and Lee County. Albany is short 40 officers. The race is in two weeks, on Saturday, July 29. All proceeds will go towards community outreach events for first responders, including the department fire and EMS. He hopes this makes kids want to be in law enforcement when growing up.

“Policeman don’t just show up when something bad happens. They also do get things in the community. Most of them love going out with the kids. I think we’re doing a good thing,” Gieryic said.

Gieryic has had “ride-alongs” with Albany police and understands how they don’t have much time to engage in the community.

If you want to apply, reach out to Baker County Sheriff’s Office within their hours for an application at (229) 734-3002.

