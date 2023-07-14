Movie being made in Douglas needs background actors, Coffee Co. community offers support

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Christian film company is looking to recruit extra actors for a film they’re currently working on in Douglas.

The movie, “Redwood,” is being made by ONE Compelling Picture movie studio with the help of many businesses and churches in Coffee County.

The extras will be needed for a scene on Saturday, July 15, from around 6-10 p.m. for a scene portraying a “community protest scene involving the injustice murder of a young boy, and the protest is to promote unity, love, and social justice among the community and country,” according to a release from the company.

