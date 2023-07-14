Ask the Expert
Movie being made in Douglas needs background actors, Coffee Co. community offers support

The extras will be needed for a scene on Saturday, July 15.(Source: MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Christian film company is looking to recruit extra actors for a film they’re currently working on in Douglas.

The movie, “Redwood,” is being made by ONE Compelling Picture movie studio with the help of many businesses and churches in Coffee County.

The extras will be needed for a scene on Saturday, July 15, from around 6-10 p.m. for a scene portraying a “community protest scene involving the injustice murder of a young boy, and the protest is to promote unity, love, and social justice among the community and country,” according to a release from the company.

For the full story and details on the movie and the community involvement, watch WALB News 10′s Alicia Lewis’ story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

