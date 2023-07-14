Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Check out the shortlisted images from the 2023 Comedy Pet Photo Awards

He sticked out his tongue at me as famous Einstein's photo.
He sticked out his tongue at me as famous Einstein's photo.(Masayoshi Yamamoto / Comedy Pets)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Comedy Pet Photo Awards have published this year’s finalists for its annual competition.

Among the top finalists are a cat performing its best victory pose, a dog leaping through the air, a cat about to take a free kick, and another dog jumping headfirst into the sand.

“Once again we have been treated to some really funny entries in the competition, and such a wide range of animals this year from ferrets to tortoises to donkeys as well as hundreds of hilarious cats and dogs,” co-founder Tom Sullam said in a news release.

Caption

The 24 finalists will be judged by a panel of expert animal lovers, but you also have the chance to vote for the People’s Choice Award.

The winner will be announced Aug. 11.

The funny pet photo competition was created by two professional photographers to celebrate the positive and vital role pets have in our lives.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the Valdosta Walmart pallet fire.
VFD: Fire outside Valdosta Walmart result of possible arson
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Bo Dukes and Ryan Duke face new charges of concealing Grinstead’s death and are back in court...
Bo Dukes, Ryan Duke motion hearing for dismissal of Ben Hill Co. charges in Tara Grinstead case ends
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 11: Tom Cruise makes a surprise theatre appearance to celebrate...
Tom Cruise surprises crowd at Atlanta movie theater
Photo of shooting suspect Tavoris Calloway.
Dawson police search for shooting suspect

Latest News

FILE - Then-Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern...
Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge...
Trump asks top Georgia court to disqualify election probe prosecutor and toss grand jury report
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 46th annual Country Music Awards at the Bridgestone...
How Lisa Marie Presley’s weight-loss surgery contributed to her death
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Architect charged with killing 3 women in connection with Long Island serial killings