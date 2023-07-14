Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office sees expanded duties as Edison cuts police force

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - Calhoun County law enforcement is managing through a time with fewer officers in Edison.

As WALB reported on Monday, financial troubles caused the Edison Police Department to be cut in half.

“We’re going to do the best we can and do all we can to protect them and help them,” Calhoun County Sheriff Josh Hilton said.

Edison’s police force is down from four officers to two officers after budget cuts. Hilton now has to work extra to make sure every town is served.

He says Edison usually has the most calls, but it varies every day.

“The way I’ve got it is one man working sometimes. He has no backup. I’ve got to send another person out there. Or it’s 3 o’clock in the morning and I have to go out there. It’s no problem, but it’s quicker when you already have somebody there,” Hilton said.

Douglas Worlds, Leary’s police chief, said they don’t get many calls day to day. The department is just him and two part-time workers. He’s worried about if something happens and the deputy(s) on duty is somewhere else.

Hilton says he’s not actively hiring, but he will announce something soon to get more deputies.

