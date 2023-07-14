Bainbridge-Decatur Co. Humane Society deteriorating, new facility on the way with community help

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Animal shelters across the U.S. are taking in cats and dogs faster than they’re being adopted. It’s a bigger challenge in communities with outdated shelters like Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society. A new facility should bring some much-needed relief.

In 2023 alone, the Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society has taken in over 500 animals — a huge number of pets employees here say has been harder to support due to the current condition of the shelter.

The current facility has been around since 2003. Over the years, wear and tear have taken its toll, with old plumbing and drainage systems getting backed up and leaving the inside of the shelter flooded with water, with pets still inside waiting for their forever home.

“We definitely want to update our facility so that the community does feel more driven to come, and then we also want to update it so that it is more feasible to take care of the animals in the way they should be taken care of,” said Ashley White, the shelter director.

Those improvements are in the works right now with a $5 million new facility the county and city helped secure for the humane society. The new shelter will be located off Zorn Road and will be equipped with new plumbing and A/C systems, as well as a much-needed HVAC system to prevent sickness from spreading throughout the shelter. All of these things and more will create a better temporary living situation for lost animals, given the rate they are coming into the shelter.

“Since 2020, we’ve had an average of about 1,500 animals coming in per year. There aren’t as many going out for adoptions and rescues at this time,” White said.

Even with the new facility coming, the shelter has a few more challenges they’ve faced in preparing for that transition. That’s why Paige Gardner, the owner of the mobile grooming service Puppy Purr-fections, is stepping up to help out.

“This nonprofit, I think it’s very important that we do our part to try and help just because we can,” she said.

Gardner has raised over $2,000 for the humane society just by doing what she loves: grooming and showing pets love. Her initiative, called Mission to Help the Helpless, allows anyone to bring their dog to her service for grooming with all proceeds going right back to the humane society. Garnder says with the current deteriorating condition of the humane society, every penny counts to save these furry friends.

“You know, it’s doggy jail really. If you walk in there, it’s sad. It breaks my heart because there are so many dogs,” Gardner said.

The help is something White is grateful for as she prepares for the big move to the new facility with an alarming rate of animals continuing to come into the shelter.

“How many animals we can house at the new facility, we will be at the same capacity. Anything that the community can do to help with that, that’s still needed and very much appreciated,” White said.

The new facility will hopefully be finished by the beginning of 2024.

