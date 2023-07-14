Albany native brings home gold medal from international wrestling competition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Good Life City has produced an international champion in wrestling.

18-year-old Gabriel Arnold represented the United States in the Under 20 Pan American Games and brought the gold medal back home to Albany.

In a competition with 17 countries competing for gold, the Albany native claimed the number one spot in Santiago, Chile. He beat competitors from countries like Canada, Brazil and Argentina.

“Instead of the national tournament where we just have people from all over the state, or all over the country I should say, now we have people from completely different countries like Venezuela, Peru, Mexico, Canada. Like I said originally, just from all over the Americas,” Gabriel said.

The journey started back in 2017 with then-12-year-old Gabriel had just claimed the USA National Championship Greco-Roman title. Today, he holds the Gold Medal for the Western Hemisphere.

“Just getting a chance to represent the country as a whole, and getting the opportunity to do that has been surreal, to say the least. The journey I’ve kind of been on leading up to now, it’s just been crazy starting off in a small town in Albany,” Arnold said.

Arnold says Phil Arnold, his former coach who is also his dad, played a major role in his life too. Phil and a group of friends started the Alpha Omega Wrestling Club on Dawson Road where Gabriel and other students in the Good Life City got their introduction to the sport.

“Village Green Shopping Center is where it started at. And we started it with the idea of being able to help kids in the Albany area to fall in love and learn wrestling. So, it was kind of a need and there were so many kids that came through that wound up having really good wrestling careers,” Phil said.

Gabriel says that bringing the gold back to Albany wasn’t enough. He now has a plan to go to the Olympics in 2024.

Winning first place in The Pan AM Games is an accomplishment and testament to what can be produced in a small town like Albany. Gabriel beat competitors from Venezuela and beyond.

The Pan American Games are used as Olympic qualifiers. At this level, the national champions from each country in the Western Hemisphere compete in the games against each other for the title of Pan American Champion.

Now, Gabriel is using his love to push him to 2024.

“As I’ve gotten older, my love for the sport has increased more and more and more. I think that’s what’s continuously been pushing me to higher and higher levels, just my love and just you know the fun that I have doing this. I kind of sort of have my eyes set on that, I would love to be an Olympic champ for the United States and for Albany in 2024, so that’s kind of like the goal I have set in my head and I’m going to see how I can make that happen.”

Gabriel’s mother, Elizabeth Arnold, says she loves watching her son grow in his love for the sport and supports his goals wherever they may take him.

“This is God’s plan for his life. Just watching him has been amazing and seeing him compete in Chille internationally, which is surreal like he said. And I’m like, interesting and he’s one of those kids that sets goals and he doesn’t just set them, he works really hard to go after the goals that he sets.” Elizabeth said.

Phil says kids in Albany can be successful in any field once they are determined.

“Kids in Albany, Georgia are in a box of either playing football or playing basketball, but there’s other sports and other opportunities out there, especially for our kids that want to go after that and chase their dreams. And Gabe’s just an example of that,” Phil said.

