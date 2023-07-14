Albany business owner expresses concern about road flooding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany business owner is expressing his concerns about a road he says floods too often

Now that it’s summer, he’s concerned about it happening more often.

On a weekday it’d be common to see cars lined up into the street at JC’s Wings. When it rains, it gets difficult to operate

“This continues to be a thing. When heavy rain comes, the street automatically floods less than about five minutes,” Jeff Coleman, owner of JC’s Wings, said.

A car got stuck in the road on Monday while trying to pass the flooded roadway (WALB)

He’s owned the store for three years. As recently as Monday, multiple cars were stranded in about a football field’s length of flooded water. 1 to 2 inches of rain fell that morning.

“We really hope this gets fixed because it tampers with the businesses and it tampers with the cars,” said Denitra Stokes, a frequent customer.

West Broad is a busy road in Albany. Coleman says the rainwater drains within an hour every time. But in that time, he and other businesses are losing money.

He said if they can’t serve food, it puts him in a tough position.

“Whenever it rains, my customers automatically say ‘We’re not going to JC’s Wings today.’ We don’t know how long the rain’s going to be, so we minimize the staffing and ask them to take a really long break to patrol the cost of labor,” Coleman said.

It’s also a safety hazard. Coleman live streams when the road flood. On videos, cars can be seen veering into oncoming traffic.

“He could hit a car with a family inside of it. Maybe a little kid or anybody. What can be done if anything? What are the precautions that we can take place to help keep these sorts of things from happening?” Coleman said.

He wants clarity as to why his road floods.

When asked, Don McCook with Albany Public Works said, “In the last 45 days or so, we’ve had several, more frequent than usual, high-intensity rainfall events which contributes to increase and occurrences of short-term flooding in several areas of the City.”

Mark Gonzales, the president of Pro Outdoor landscape management in Albany, says this time of year it’s possible to see grass clippings and storm debris trapping water from draining.

“If you have a catch basin around your home, you want to make sure those stay clear of yard debris or any other debris, so that ultimately that trash doesn’t end up in our sewer system,” Gonzales said.

Unnecessary flooding and damage to sidewalks or homes can happen any time of year.

“Having water for an extended period of time can cause a host of problems from diseases in your lawn to mold, or foundation issues around your home,” Gonzales said.

When WALB went to JC’s Wings, the location didn’t have any obvious signs of possible obstruction from grass clippings.

Coleman said he has a meeting set up to address his concerns with the city. There is nothing planned for his business, but the city has a plan for storm drains a half mile down the road. The city has $105 million in funding asks for sewer infrastructure.

The 3rd Avenue Basin, Booker Avenue project is expected to start in September 2023.

Whitney Avenue, Highland Avenue projects are expected to start in 2024.

There are many other coming projects that need to be designed and get funding for.

