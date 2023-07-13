Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Updated COVID-19 booster shots expected by September’s end

FILE: New boosters for COVID-19 are expected to be ready by the end of September.
FILE: New boosters for COVID-19 are expected to be ready by the end of September.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Updated COVID-19 shots should be ready by the end of September.

In a letter to manufacturers, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told the companies they should prepare an ample supply.

He also warned them to price the shots at a reasonable rate.

This would be the first time the federal government isn’t distributing the COVID-19 vaccines.

Starting next month, the U.S. is phasing out that program ahead of the new round of shots.

In June, the Food and Drug Administration recommended the updated vaccines be single-strain booster shots targeting the omicron subvariant currently circulating.

Those should be available in mid-to late September should the agency authorize them.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Kandence Peterson, 16, was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top.
Search begins for missing Albany teen
Everyone should make their Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids is still eligible. Redetermination...
Your Medicaid and PeachCare Kids eligibility may have changed
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 11: Tom Cruise makes a surprise theatre appearance to celebrate...
Tom Cruise surprises crowd at Atlanta movie theater
Dr. Jason Smith is the new chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
New chief medical officer named at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Latest News

A Los Angeles County deputy has been disciplined after being accused of punching a mother...
Deputy punished, accused of punching mom holding baby
President Joe Biden, third from left, meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, right, at...
Biden proclaims NATO alliance ‘more united than ever’ as he celebrates new member Finland
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Biden says he’s serious about pursuing prisoner exchange for WSJ reporter held in Russia
FILE - A 65-year-old man told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader...
Woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader, sheriff’s office says