Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

Showers and storms through the weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms across SGA Thursday afternoon. Isolated strong storms produced gusty winds, frequent lightning and brief heavy rain. The activity diminishing through the evening however the next round of rain moves in early Friday.

Before the rain, highs topped low-mid 90s while it felt much hotter more like upper 90s to 103. Overnight warm mid 70s and muggy with a few showers around sunrise.

There’s an abundance of tropical moisture across the region which keeps rain chances likely through the weekend. Expect showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon into early evening Saturday and Sunday. Highs top low-mid 90s but feeling hotter more like 100-105.

Next week brings a pattern shift which lowers rain chances and brings hotter temperatures. That bubble of very hot air that’s persisted across the SW spreads east. Highs rise into the mid-upper 90s while triple digit feels like reading top heat advisory criteria of 108+. Cooling showers and storms will be few and far between. Make sure you’ve got proper cooling!

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 11: Tom Cruise makes a surprise theatre appearance to celebrate...
Tom Cruise surprises crowd at Atlanta movie theater
Kandence Peterson, 16, was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top.
Search begins for missing Albany teen
Bo Dukes and Ryan Duke face new charges of concealing Grinstead’s death and are back in court...
Bo Dukes, Ryan Duke motion hearing for dismissal of Ben Hill Co. charges in Tara Grinstead case ends
Dr. Jason Smith is the new chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
New chief medical officer named at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday July 13
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Daily rain likely through the weekend