Showers and storms through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms across SGA Thursday afternoon. Isolated strong storms produced gusty winds, frequent lightning and brief heavy rain. The activity diminishing through the evening however the next round of rain moves in early Friday.

Before the rain, highs topped low-mid 90s while it felt much hotter more like upper 90s to 103. Overnight warm mid 70s and muggy with a few showers around sunrise.

There’s an abundance of tropical moisture across the region which keeps rain chances likely through the weekend. Expect showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon into early evening Saturday and Sunday. Highs top low-mid 90s but feeling hotter more like 100-105.

Next week brings a pattern shift which lowers rain chances and brings hotter temperatures. That bubble of very hot air that’s persisted across the SW spreads east. Highs rise into the mid-upper 90s while triple digit feels like reading top heat advisory criteria of 108+. Cooling showers and storms will be few and far between. Make sure you’ve got proper cooling!

