Lowndes County provides tips for National Pet Fire Safety Day

By Rowan Edmonds and WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday, July 15, is National Pet Fire Safety Day. And this nationwide awareness day educates pet owners about potential risks when pets are left home alone.

Lowndes County Animal Services and Lowndes County Fire Rescue have provided a list of tips to ensure families that their pets are safe from house fires:

  • Extinguish open flames- Pets are generally curious and will investigate cooking appliances, candles or even a fire in your fireplace. Ensure your pet is not left unattended around an open flame, and make sure to thoroughly extinguish any open flame before leaving your home.
  • Pet-proof the home-Take a walk around your home and look for areas where pets might start fires inadvertently, such as the stove knobs, loose wires, and other potential hazards.
  • Secure young pets-Especially with young puppies, keep them confined away from potential fire-starting hazards when you are away from home.
  • Keep pets near entrances-When leaving pets home alone, keep them in areas or rooms near entrances where firefighters can easily find them.
  • Practicing escape routes with pets-Keep collars and leashes at the ready in case you have to evacuate quickly with your pet or firefighters need to rescue your pet.
  • Pets left alone can’t escape a burning home-Use monitored smoke detectors which are connected to a monitoring center, providing an added layer of protection beyond battery-operated smoke alarms.
  • Affix a pet alert window cling- Write down the number of pets inside your house and attach the static cling to a front window. This critical information saves rescuers time when locating your pets. You can obtain a free window cling by going to www.adt.com/pets or at AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Days events. Details are available at www.akc.org.
  • Keep your information updated-Firefighters are familiar with pet alert window clings, so keep the number of pets listed on them updated. Knowing the accurate number of pets in the house aids rescuers in finding all of your pets.

“One of the main responsibilities of being a pet owner is keeping your pets safe and planning for unexpected emergencies, including house fires,” said Chief Billy Young, Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “It is important for residents to include their pets in the fire escape plan in the event they experience a fire in their home.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

