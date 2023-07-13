Lowndes County Fire Rescue provides safety tips for pet owners

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - July 15 brings awareness to National Pet Fire Safety Day. And Lowndes County Fire Rescue has a couple of tips they want to share with pet owners.

According to the most recent year tracked by the National Fire Protection Association, around 500,000 pets are affected by house fires each year.

Huncho happens to be one of those pets after Valdosta Fire Department saved him from a house fire in 2022. His owner says he left the home for not even 15 minutes and when he returned, it was a nightmare.

The dog, Huncho, was saved from a Valdosta house fire (Source: Valdosta Fire Department)

“I didn’t care about nothing else. I just cared about my dog,” Wayne Butler, Huncho’s owner, said. “That’s the only thing that was on my mind. Everything that was materialistic, I didn’t care about. But my dog? I need him. What’s so crazy is the part that got burned, is where he sleeps. So, I guess they came in time.”

LCFR received tips from American Kennel Club that they’d like to share:

Extinguish open flames

Pet-proof your home

Secure young pets

Keep pets near entrances

Use monitored smoke detectors

Use a pet alert window cling

The American Kennel Club has a Pets Inside window cling available on their site. That window cling will alert firefighters that there’s a pet inside your home, and even allow you to list how many.

“Most people consider their pets like their children. So, you need to have a plan just like you would for your children to evacuate in case of a fire,” LCFR Battalion Chief Nathan Huffmaster said.

LCFR, as well as VFD, can provide oxygen therapy for pets who may have smoke inhalation.

“Usually, they alert us to where they’re located by barking or making some kind of noise and we’ll get them out, apply oxygen therapy and give them back to their owner,” Huffmaster said.

LCFR as well as VFD can provide oxygen therapy for pets who may have smoke inhalation. They simply just slip their snout into this mask and supply oxygen. (Source: WALB)

LCFR is encouraging residents to research the several different safety products available at the American Kennel Club that could possibly save their pet’s life.

