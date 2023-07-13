Lee Co. youth group hosts ‘Survivor’ fundraiser

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - High school students from the Church at the Groves in Lee County wrapped up their annual ‘Survivor’ fundraiser on Friday, July 7. This is their third year doing the challenge that follows the popular television show.

Students go out and live in the woods for a week with little to no normal comforts.

“All week long they compete for rewards,” Pastor Simon Franklin said. “Food comes with that; a shower. We also have tribal every night and they compete for immunity. And the name of the game is just whoever brings in the most funds stays. And then we have whoever doesn’t, they get eliminated. But we’ve done it before as well where they have an opportunity to come back and compete in it.”

Kids participating in the games. (WALB)

“Somethings we had to sacrifice was distractions,” Sydney Lord, a participant, said. “So like social media, being on our phones. It was just things that you experience in everyday life. But I feel like without those distractions, it helped us all grow closer together. And it helped us focus on the mission at hand.”

In past years, that mission has been to help fund things like providing water wells in the Navajo Nation in the Midwest and to help stop sex trafficking.

WALB learned they’ve previously raised around $100,000. For 2023, they raised a little over $25,000 for another cause.

“The school that we’re giving to this time is in the Middle East,” Pastor Franklin said. “We’re providing curriculum for them, multimedia stuff so that the students there can have a really good education. Something that we kind of take for granted here. We’re able to give to them so they can have a solid education and a good education.”

Students participating in the challenges say they’re just happy to be a part of something bigger than themselves.

“Having the feeling that God is gonna work through you to do something big for people that don’t have all the opportunities we got over here in America was really just a blessing,” Paxton Eppley, a participant, said. “And that was one of the main things that drove me to do Survivor and sacrifice just a little bit to help them have a better day-to-day life like we have.”

If you would like to get involved, be sure to click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.