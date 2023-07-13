Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Register for Free Marketing Seminar

FTC appeals judge’s ruling that would allow Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard takeover

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo, June 13, 2013,...
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo, June 13, 2013, in Los Angeles. On Monday, June 12, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block Microsoft from completing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard, the latest antitrust challenge to the proposed merger but one that could hasten its conclusion. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Federal Trade Commission says it it appealing a judge’s ruling that would have allowed Microsoft to close its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard.

A Wednesday court filing from the FTC says it is appealing it to the San Francisco-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Antitrust enforcers at the FTC have been trying to stop Microsoft’s $68.7 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard, maker of popular game franchises like Call of Duty, arguing it will harm competition in the video game industry.

But in a Tuesday ruling, U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley denied the FTC’s request to block the deal from closing. She said the FTC hadn’t shown that the merger would cause serious harm and was unlikely to prevail if it took the case to a full trial.

Microsoft had promised to pay Activision Blizzard a $3 billion breakup fee if it can’t close the deal by Tuesday, which will mark 18 months since it was announced. But both companies could also agree to delay that deadline.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Kandence Peterson, 16, was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top.
Search begins for missing Albany teen
Everyone should make their Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids is still eligible. Redetermination...
Your Medicaid and PeachCare Kids eligibility may have changed
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 11: Tom Cruise makes a surprise theatre appearance to celebrate...
Tom Cruise surprises crowd at Atlanta movie theater
Dr. Jason Smith is the new chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
New chief medical officer named at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Latest News

A group of friends captured the longest python ever recorded in the state.
‘It was trying to wrap me up’: Longest python caught in Florida is a 19-footer
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue...
Gunman who killed 11 people in Pittsburgh synagogue found eligible for death penalty
Bo Dukes, who faces new charges of concealing Grinstead’s death, is back in court in Ben Hill...
Bo Dukes motion hearing for dismissal of Ben Hill Co. charges in Tara Grinstead case continues
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of...
Twitter seeks end to US oversight of data use as FTC’s Lina Kahn goes before House committee
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says